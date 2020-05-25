Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute [Image 1 of 4]

    Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, 2d Marine Division host a 21-Gun Salute on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 25, 2020. The 21-Gun Salute, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 15:33
    Photo ID: 6220715
    VIRIN: 200525-M-UR958-0148
    Resolution: 2181x2727
    Size: 586.24 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    This work, Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS

