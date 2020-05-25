U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, 2d Marine Division host a 21-Gun Salute on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 25, 2020. The 21-Gun Salute, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6220715
|VIRIN:
|200525-M-UR958-0148
|Resolution:
|2181x2727
|Size:
|586.24 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
