Memorial Day illustration depicting a battlefield cross with a Korean War era pilot helmet. Watercolor and Photoshop.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 12:57
|Photo ID:
|6220557
|VIRIN:
|200524-D-HR740-602
|Resolution:
|2400x2400
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2020 72dpi [Image 2 of 2], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
