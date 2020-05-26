Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration

Heidi Wood and John Pierson, members of Military Honors by the Pipes, play Amazing Grace in honor of America's war dead as part of a downsized Memorial Day commemoration, Roseburg, Oregon, May 25, 2020. The national response to COVID-19 required a smaller than usual Memorial Day commemoration due to extreme precautions to help limit the spread of the Corornavirus in the region. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)
