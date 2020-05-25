Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration

An American flag lines the street at the Roseburg VA Health Care System campus as part of a downsized Memorial Day commemoration, Roseburg, Oregon, May 25, 2020. The national response to COVID-19 required a smaller than usual Memorial Day commemoration due to extreme precautions to help limit the spread of the Corornavirus in the region. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

