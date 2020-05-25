Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration

A wagon full of American flags sit ready for placement by members of the Green Commmunity Church youth group, in partnership with members of the Roseburg VA Health Care System and Roseburg National Cemetery, to honor America's war dead as part of a downsized Memorial Day commemoration, Roseburg, Oregon, May 25, 2020. The national response to COVID-19 required a smaller than usual Memorial Day commemoration due to extreme precautions to help limit the spread of the Corornavirus in the region. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

