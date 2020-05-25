Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration [Image 7 of 19]

    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration

    ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Roseburg VA Health Care System

    A wagon full of American flags sit ready for placement by members of the Green Commmunity Church youth group, in partnership with members of the Roseburg VA Health Care System and Roseburg National Cemetery, to honor America's war dead as part of a downsized Memorial Day commemoration, Roseburg, Oregon, May 25, 2020. The national response to COVID-19 required a smaller than usual Memorial Day commemoration due to extreme precautions to help limit the spread of the Corornavirus in the region. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 13:02
    Photo ID: 6220544
    VIRIN: 200525-O-PJ332-118
    Resolution: 2420x1613
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: ROSEBURG, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration [Image 19 of 19], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration
    Roseburg locals gather to honor war dead during downsized Memorial Day commemoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Oregon
    health care
    benefits
    Memorial Day
    women Veterans
    Veterans
    Navy
    community
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    Urgent Care
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    center of excellence
    Veterans Health Administration
    Roseburg VA Health Care System
    MISSION Act
    Southwestern Oregon
    Brookings VA Clinic
    North Bend VA Clinic
    Eugene VA Clinic
    Roseburg National Cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT