    Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Conduct USW Exercise in Sonar Control [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Conduct USW Exercise in Sonar Control

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Kenneth Montgomery, from Mesa, Ariz., stands watch as a sonar passive operator during an undersea warfare exercise in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    VIRIN: 200522-N-CL550-0119
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Conduct USW Exercise in Sonar Control [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

