Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Conduct USW Exercise in Sonar Control

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Kenneth Montgomery, from Mesa, Ariz., stands watch as a sonar passive operator during an undersea warfare exercise in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 09:05
|Photo ID:
|6220501
|VIRIN:
|200522-N-CL550-0119
|Resolution:
|5201x8256
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
