Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Stand Bridge Watches Underway

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Nicolas Ramirez, from Cajamarca Tolima, Colombia, right, stands watch as the helmsman and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman J-Ree Reeves, from Cleveland, stands watch as lee helmsman on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
05.22.2020
05.25.2020
|6220497
|200522-N-CL550-0069
|5504x7672
|1.46 MB
PHILIPPINE SEA
|3
|4
|0
