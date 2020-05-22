Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Stand Bridge Watches Underway [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Stand Bridge Watches Underway

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Nicolas Ramirez, from Cajamarca Tolima, Colombia, right, stands watch as the helmsman and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman J-Ree Reeves, from Cleveland, stands watch as lee helmsman on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 08:59
    Photo ID: 6220497
    VIRIN: 200522-N-CL550-0069
    Resolution: 5504x7672
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Stand Bridge Watches Underway [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

