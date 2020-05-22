Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Stand Bridge Watches Underway

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Seaman Jonathan Chamian, from San Diego, stands watch as lookout on the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 08:59
|Photo ID:
|6220496
|VIRIN:
|200522-N-CL550-0043
|Resolution:
|5023x7892
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
