PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Seaman Jonathan Chamian, from San Diego, stands watch as lookout on the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2020 08:59 Photo ID: 6220496 VIRIN: 200522-N-CL550-0043 Resolution: 5023x7892 Size: 1.62 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Stand Bridge Watches Underway [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.