Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MM1 Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Defrosts a Cooler Unit

    MM1 Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Defrosts a Cooler Unit

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class David Gnadt, from Brighton, Mich., uses a heat gun to manually defrost a unit cooler in the number one freeze box aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 08:41
    Photo ID: 6220494
    VIRIN: 200522-N-CL550-0011
    Resolution: 7868x5044
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MM1 Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Defrosts a Cooler Unit, by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    underway
    forward deployed
    Destroyer Squadron 15
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    maintenance
    training
    DESRON 15
    machinist’s mate
    CTF70

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT