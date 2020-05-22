PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class David Gnadt, from Brighton, Mich., uses a heat gun to manually defrost a unit cooler in the number one freeze box aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6220494
|VIRIN:
|200522-N-CL550-0011
|Resolution:
|7868x5044
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MM1 Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Defrosts a Cooler Unit, by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
