PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class David Gnadt, from Brighton, Mich., uses a heat gun to manually defrost a unit cooler in the number one freeze box aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2020 08:41 Photo ID: 6220494 VIRIN: 200522-N-CL550-0011 Resolution: 7868x5044 Size: 1.43 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MM1 Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Defrosts a Cooler Unit, by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.