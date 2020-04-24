Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Conducts Operations in the Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Cabirou Chitou, left, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Osama Mohammad conduct Jumu’ah in the ship’s chapel. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

