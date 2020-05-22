Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Papa Company Pick Up [Image 2 of 9]

    Papa Company Pick Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Drill instructors with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion set the tone for their new recruits during forming day one at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May 22, 2020. Papa Company will spend forming day learning the rules and regulations of recruit training, regarding everything from how to act in the squad bay to how to speak to drill instructors.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 13:40
    Photo ID: 6220293
    VIRIN: 200522-M-XU431-0033
    Resolution: 4480x4480
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papa Company Pick Up [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Drill Instructor
    Papa Company
    We Make Marines

