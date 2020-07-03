The a C-130J Hercules aircraft conducted a low-level flight across, Arkansas, on March 7, 2020. The aircraft was part of a four-ship formation flight that flew along the Buffalo River. The Air Force Reserve is a lethal, combat-ready force, providing critical capabilities both at home and abroad. Training sorties, such as a formation flight, provide opportunities for Reserve Citizen Airmen to develop capabilities for the current fight and higher-end threat for future wars. (Courtesy photo by Curt Jans)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 10:34
|Photo ID:
|6220218
|VIRIN:
|200307-F-ZZ000-0006
|Resolution:
|5029x3352
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Reserve unit launches C-130J four-ship formation [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Reserve unit launches C-130J four-ship formation
LEAVE A COMMENT