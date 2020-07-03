Air Force Reserve unit launches C-130J four-ship formation

The C-130J aircraft conducts a low-level flight across Arkansas, on March 7, 2020. The aircraft was part of a four-ship formation flight that flew along the Buffalo River. The Air Force Reserve is a lethal, combat-ready force, providing critical capabilities both at home and abroad. Training sorties, such as a formation flight, provide opportunities for Reserve Citizen Airmen to develop capabilities for the current fight and higher-end threat for future wars. (Courtesy photo by Curt Jans)

