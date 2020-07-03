Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve unit launches C-130J four-ship formation [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Reserve unit launches C-130J four-ship formation

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    913th Airlift Group

    The three-aircraft conducted a low-level pass by Pinnacle Mountain, Arkansas, on March 7, 2020. The aircraft was part of a four-ship formation flight that flew along the Buffalo River. The Air Force Reserve is a lethal, combat-ready force, providing critical capabilities both at home and abroad. Training sorties, such as a formation flight, provide opportunities for Reserve Citizen Airmen to develop capabilities for the current fight and higher-end threat for future wars. (Courtesy photo by Curt Jans)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reserve unit launches C-130J four-ship formation [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    formation
    Hercules
    C-130
    ReserveCitizenAirmen

