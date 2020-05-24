Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Okinawa

    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    200524-N-GG858-1051 OKINAWA, Japan (May 24, 2020) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson/Released)

