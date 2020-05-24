USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Okinawa

200524-N-GG858-1051 OKINAWA, Japan (May 24, 2020) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson/Released)

Date Taken: 05.24.2020
by PO2 Matthew Dickinson