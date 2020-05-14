U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei build head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound

200513-N-WA745-1139 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 13, 2020) Steelworker Constructionman Shareine May, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, paints the mobile head and shower facilities at Misco Beach. U.S. Navy Seabees are building head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

