    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei build head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei build head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound

    POHNPEI, FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA , MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Carlson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200513-N-WA745-1139 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 13, 2020) Steelworker Constructionman Shareine May, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, paints the mobile head and shower facilities at Misco Beach. U.S. Navy Seabees are building head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 23:41
    Location: POHNPEI, FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA , FM
