    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei build head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei build head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Carlson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200520-N-WA745-1146 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 20, 2020) Utilitiesman Construction Enrique Martinez, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, drills holes for vent stacks at a mobile head and shower facility, designed by U.S. Navy Seabees, to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

    U.S. Navy Seabees
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Pohnpei
    Indo-Pacific

