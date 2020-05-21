U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei build head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound

200520-N-WA745-1142 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 20, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Nicholas Kerver, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, takes measurements for equipment the U.S. Navy Seabees are installing at the U.S. Embassy in Pohnpei. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

