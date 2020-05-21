U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei build head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound

200520-N-WA745-1147 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 20, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Roslyn Ruiz, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, cuts plywood for a soffit, which is the underside of a structure, for the mobile head and shower facilities at Misco Beach. U.S. Navy Seabees are building head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)
