U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei build head and shower facilities to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound

200520-N-WA745-1144 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 20, 2020) Utilitiesman Constructionman Enrique Martinez, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, installs a shower at a mobile head and shower facility, designed by U.S. Navy Seabees, to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

