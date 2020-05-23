Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public [Image 7 of 8]

    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Linsey Williams  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard conduct COVID-19 testing at six National Guard armories across the state, May 23, 2020. The testing was conducted in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Health and provided at no cost to any Minnesotan who wanted or needed a test. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 21:14
    Photo ID: 6220077
    VIRIN: 200523-Z-EZ001-1125
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 for the public
    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public
    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public
    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public
    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public
    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public
    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public
    Minnesota National Guard provides free COVID-19 testing to the public

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    armory
    airman
    minnesota national guard
    national guard
    swab
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    covid testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT