    Flag-Laying Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Flag-Laying Ceremony

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arnesia R McIntyre 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    200523-N-NJ416-012 KEY WEST, FL (May 23, 2020) Chief Hospital Corpsman Riyadh Badrie, from Bronx, New York, replaces a flag at the grave of a veteran at the Key West Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day. Every year, Key West service members place the flags in the cemetery in honor of the service members who have given their lives for our country. The cemetery is home to the Navy's USS Maine/Winslow plot. Buried in the plot are 27 victims of the 1898 Maine explosion, which occurred in Havana Harbor and was the start of the Spanish-American War. Marble markers for 144 other casualties from Maine, USS Winslow, and USS Salem are located in the plot, which was originally used during the Civil War as a Navy burying ground. Naval Air Station Key West is a state-of-the-art facility for air-to-air combat fighter aircraft of all military services and provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arnesia McIntyre/Released)

