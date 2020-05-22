A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin hoists two men from an aground houseboat in Napa River, California. The rescued men were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Napa County Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo /Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 19:41
|Photo ID:
|6219681
|VIRIN:
|200522-G-AB676-513
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|430.88 KB
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
This work, Coast Guard aircrew rescues 2 from aground houseboat in Napa River, by SN Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS
