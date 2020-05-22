Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues 2 from aground houseboat in Napa River

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues 2 from aground houseboat in Napa River

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin hoists two men from an aground houseboat in Napa River, California. The rescued men were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Napa County Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo /Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 19:41
    Photo ID: 6219681
    VIRIN: 200522-G-AB676-513
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 430.88 KB
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew rescues 2 from aground houseboat in Napa River, by SN Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sar
    san francisco
    air station
    napa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT