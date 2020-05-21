Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company assists local partners with CBTS Amelia Earhart Park [Image 6 of 6]

    Florida National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company assists local partners with CBTS Amelia Earhart Park

    HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier from the 144th Transportation Company out of Marianna, Fla. conducts patient scribing at Amelia Earhart Park CBTS. They have worked at the CBTS as traffic control, scribers, assisting nurses with the test procedure and reporting relevant numbers to the appropriate authorities. (US Army photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company assists local partners with CBTS Amelia Earhart Park [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

