Florida National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company assists local partners with CBTS Amelia Earhart Park

A Soldier from the 144th Transportation Company out of Marianna, Fla. conducts patient scribing at Amelia Earhart Park CBTS. They have worked at the CBTS as traffic control, scribers, assisting nurses with the test procedure and reporting relevant numbers to the appropriate authorities. (US Army photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini)

