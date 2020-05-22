Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    200522-N-HW207-1245
    SAN DIEGO (May 22, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Logan Boone, from Fresno, Calif., shifts colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln returns to Naval Air Station North Island following routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Louis Lea/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    VIRIN: 200522-N-HW207-1244
    This work, Return To Homeport [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

