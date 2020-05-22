USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Returns To Homeport

200522-N-HW207-1229
SAN DIEGO (May 22, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kyle Johnson (right), from Spokane, Wa., and Airman Stephanie Morales, from Chula Vista, Calif., shift colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln returns to Naval Air Station North Island following routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Louis Lea/Released)
