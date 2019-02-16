Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sulpizio identifies JRTC, Fort Polk as ‘leadership factory’ [Image 2 of 2]

    Sulpizio identifies JRTC, Fort Polk as ‘leadership factory’

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2019

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Donald Sulpizio, outgoing Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk G-3, drives through the JRTC "Box" during a rotation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2019
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 14:44
    Photo ID: 6219458
    VIRIN: 190216-A-NY219-963
    Resolution: 1052x1190
    Size: 753.99 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sulpizio identifies JRTC, Fort Polk as ‘leadership factory’ [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sulpizio identifies JRTC, Fort Polk as ‘leadership factory’
    Sulpizio identifies JRTC, Fort Polk as ‘leadership factory’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sulpizio identifies JRTC, Fort Polk as ‘leadership factory’

    TAGS

    quality of life
    Task Force Aviation
    JRTC Operations Group
    Chuck Cannon
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank
    Maj. Donald Sulpizio
    Obersver/Controller/Trainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT