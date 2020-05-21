Colleagues, friends and family members surprise Randy Sitterly with a drive-by retirement parade at his home May 21 in Watertown, New York. Sitterly served 37 years in federal service, and spent more than 30 years employed at Fort Drum. He ended his career as the chief of business operations at the Northeast Regional Network Enterprise Center (NEC) on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 11:44 Photo ID: 6219227 VIRIN: 200522-A-XX986-003 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.55 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum NEC members surprise colleague with drive-by retirement parade [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.