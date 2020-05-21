Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum NEC members surprise colleague with drive-by retirement parade [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Drum NEC members surprise colleague with drive-by retirement parade

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Colleagues, friends and family members surprise Randy Sitterly with a drive-by retirement parade at his home May 21 in Watertown, New York. Sitterly served 37 years in federal service, and spent more than 30 years employed at Fort Drum. He ended his career as the chief of business operations at the Northeast Regional Network Enterprise Center (NEC) on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

