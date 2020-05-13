USAJFKSWCS Students Train With Foreign Weapons and Machine Guns

A student assigned to the U. S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School is in the Special Forces Weapons Sergeant Course fire an M60 machinegun during weapons training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 13, 2020. The Soldiers were trainined to employ, maintain and engage targets with select U.S. and foreign pistols, rifles, shotguns, submachine and machine guns, grenade launchers and mortars and in the utilization of observed fire procedures. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

