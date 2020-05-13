Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAJFKSWCS Students Train With Foreign Weapons and Machine Guns [Image 18 of 22]

    USAJFKSWCS Students Train With Foreign Weapons and Machine Guns

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A student assigned to the U. S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School is in the Special Forces Weapons Sergeant Course fire an SG43 machinegun during weapons training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 13, 2020. The Soldiers were trainined to employ, maintain and engage targets with select U.S. and foreign pistols, rifles, shotguns, submachine and machine guns, grenade launchers and mortars and in the utilization of observed fire procedures. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 09:46
    Photo ID: 6219082
    VIRIN: 200513-A-OP908-956
    Resolution: 4200x2759
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAJFKSWCS Students Train With Foreign Weapons and Machine Guns [Image 22 of 22], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

