    Soto Dam Memorial

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 22, 2020) – Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and CFAS’ command master chief Rudy T. Johnson lay flowers at the Soto Dam Memorial May 22, 2020. The memorial was erected in 1956 by Sasebo City for the 53 American POWS and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. The bilateral ceremony, normally attended by the public, was conducted by a small number of U.S. Navy representatives due to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 03:22
    Photo ID: 6218821
    VIRIN: 200522-N-CA060-0021
    Resolution: 6051x4322
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Hometown: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soto Dam Memorial, by SA Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cfas
    POW
    nagasaki
    commemoration
    soto dam

