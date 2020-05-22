SASEBO, Japan (May 22, 2020) – Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and CFAS’ command master chief Rudy T. Johnson lay flowers at the Soto Dam Memorial May 22, 2020. The memorial was erected in 1956 by Sasebo City for the 53 American POWS and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. The bilateral ceremony, normally attended by the public, was conducted by a small number of U.S. Navy representatives due to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)

