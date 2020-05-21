Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alpha Company completes the Crucible [Image 9 of 14]

    Alpha Company completes the Crucible

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete obstacles during the company's Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, May 21, 2020.The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:31
    Photo ID: 6218425
    VIRIN: 200521-M-DE426-0011
    Resolution: 3402x2508
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company completes the Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible
    Alpha Company completes the Crucible

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    Crucible
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT