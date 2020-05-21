Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete obstacles during the company's Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, May 21, 2020.The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:31 Photo ID: 6218425 VIRIN: 200521-M-DE426-0011 Resolution: 3402x2508 Size: 2.41 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company completes the Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.