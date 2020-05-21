A Pakistani aircrew member gathers straps off a Pakistan Air Force C-130 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 21, 2020. During the event, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, an official from the Pakistani Embassy, highlighted the historic ties between the people of the U.S. and Pakistan and their armed forces. Khan also noted the armed forces of both countries have fought together in the Global War on Terrorism and stand together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:32 Photo ID: 6218414 VIRIN: 200521-F-AP370-1069 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 864.78 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pakistan sends C-130 with COVID-19 supplies to JBA [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.