    Pakistan sends C-130 with COVID-19 supplies to JBA

    Pakistan sends C-130 with COVID-19 supplies to JBA

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    A Pakistani aircrew member gathers straps off a Pakistan Air Force C-130 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 21, 2020. During the event, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, an official from the Pakistani Embassy, highlighted the historic ties between the people of the U.S. and Pakistan and their armed forces. Khan also noted the armed forces of both countries have fought together in the Global War on Terrorism and stand together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:32
    Photo ID: 6218414
    VIRIN: 200521-F-AP370-1069
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 864.78 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pakistan sends C-130 with COVID-19 supplies to JBA [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pakistani military plane lands at Joint Base Andrews with donation for COVID-19 response

