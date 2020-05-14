HumansofScottAFB - Staff Sgt. Casey Calvert and Senior Airman Noah Calvert

“I knew he was the one surprisingly quick. On the way home from the lake, he accidentally told me he loved me for the first time, and I laughed at him because he didn’t even realize that he said it.



We met when one of our friends secretly set us up, but we didn’t find that out until a few months later. I first noticed his smile and how hilarious he was, that immediately had me hooked. Noah fell in love with my witty personality and sense of humor. For us, we love the big heart the other has and we continue to make each other laugh, that has always been really important to us. We got married eight months after dating and have been together just over two years now.”



-Staff. Sgt. Casey Calvert, 375th Security Forces Squadron Electronic Security Systems NCOIC



“I proposed to her during my family’s photo shoot. I come from a large family and wanted to get it on camera in front of them. Our biggest challenge has been PCSing from Malmstrom AFB to Scott AFB because the missions are so different. It took a lot of getting used to but being married and having each other to lean on and keep accountable really helped the process. For our careers, we’re both up for promotion this testing cycle. We both want to accomplish that. I want to go to Raven school in the near future and Casey wants to make it to Master Sgt. to become a First Sgt.



The big end goal is for us to retire, end up in our dream home with some land and an Army of kids running around.”



-Senior Airman Noah Calvert, 375th Security Forces Squadron Trainer



#HumansOfScottAFB is an ongoing photo series featuring the stories of people who work, live, and volunteer at Scott Air Force Base.

