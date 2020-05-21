Buck Buchikas, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz S3/5/7 security office, makes sure the proper part of a potential garrison employee's finger can be scanned. Once a potential employee receives a tentative employment offer, fingerprints are the first thing needed.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6217469
|VIRIN:
|200521-A-VE918-868
|Resolution:
|1808x1632
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fingerprinting, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fingerprinting services help prospective employees move into system during pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT