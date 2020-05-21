Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fingerprinting

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Buck Buchikas, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz S3/5/7 security office, makes sure the proper part of a potential garrison employee's finger can be scanned. Once a potential employee receives a tentative employment offer, fingerprints are the first thing needed.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fingerprinting, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fingerprinting services help prospective employees move into system during pandemic

