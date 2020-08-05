Ronald Reagan conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

200508-N-VF045-1125

WATERS OFF JAPAN (May 8, 2020) The Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN