    Ronald Reagan Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    Ronald Reagan Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200508-N-VF045-1077
    WATERS OFF JAPAN (May 8, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Luiebrian Alcantara, from Stockton, Calif., stands the lookout watch on the starboard bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), observes the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as they conduct an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: STOCKTON, CA, US
