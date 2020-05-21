USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM, GUAM

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class MacAdam Weissman 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 21, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

