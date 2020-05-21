NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 21, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6217407
|VIRIN:
|200521-N-AC117-0129
|Resolution:
|6177x3475
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 MacAdam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
