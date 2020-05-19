Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Housing briefings guide Soldiers ‘home’

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Jay Mann 

    USAG Humphreys

    200519-A-FE574-010 – John Jones, Unaccompanied Housing manager, collects papers from Soldiers attending the USAG Humphreys Housing Briefing, May 19, 2020. The briefings are held at 11 a.m. daily (except for the second Thursday of the month), in the Housing Office, which is located on the third floor of Maude Hall (Bldg. 6400). U.S. Army photo by Jay Mann, USAG Humphreys Public Affairs Office.

