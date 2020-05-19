200519-A-FE574-010 – John Jones, Unaccompanied Housing manager, collects papers from Soldiers attending the USAG Humphreys Housing Briefing, May 19, 2020. The briefings are held at 11 a.m. daily (except for the second Thursday of the month), in the Housing Office, which is located on the third floor of Maude Hall (Bldg. 6400). U.S. Army photo by Jay Mann, USAG Humphreys Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 01:01
|Photo ID:
|6217350
|VIRIN:
|200519-A-FE574-010
|Resolution:
|7775x4319
|Size:
|18.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Housing briefings guide Soldiers ‘home’, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Housing briefings guide Soldiers ‘home’
