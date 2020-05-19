Housing briefings guide Soldiers ‘home’

200519-A-FE574-010 – John Jones, Unaccompanied Housing manager, collects papers from Soldiers attending the USAG Humphreys Housing Briefing, May 19, 2020. The briefings are held at 11 a.m. daily (except for the second Thursday of the month), in the Housing Office, which is located on the third floor of Maude Hall (Bldg. 6400). U.S. Army photo by Jay Mann, USAG Humphreys Public Affairs Office.

