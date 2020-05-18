Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 18, 1798 in Naval History infographic [Image 4 of 4]

    May 18, 1798 in Naval History infographic

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    An infographic created for social media regarding the appointment of the US Navy’s first Secretary of the Navy, Maryland native Benjamin Stoddert on May 18, 1798. Among Stoddert’s notable accomplishments during his tenure was the construction of the first six Navy Yards, advocating for the construction of ships of the line, and the establishment of the Navy Department Library. In 1964, the Charles F. Adams Class Guided Missile Destroyer, USS Benjamin Stoddert (DDG-22) was commissioned; it bears his namesake. (US Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 18, 1798 in Naval History infographic [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

