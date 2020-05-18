May 18, 1798 in Naval History infographic

An infographic created for social media regarding the appointment of the US Navy’s first Secretary of the Navy, Maryland native Benjamin Stoddert on May 18, 1798. Among Stoddert’s notable accomplishments during his tenure was the construction of the first six Navy Yards, advocating for the construction of ships of the line, and the establishment of the Navy Department Library. In 1964, the Charles F. Adams Class Guided Missile Destroyer, USS Benjamin Stoddert (DDG-22) was commissioned; it bears his namesake. (US Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released).

