U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24, conducted a mass air training mission along the shores of Oahu from Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 19, 2020. Utilizing three separate flying platforms, MAG-24 successfully launched seven CH-53E Super Stallions, five MV-22B Ospreys, and two UH-1Y Venoms, conducting the mass air mission to increase proficiency through integrated training to produce readiness and project power. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 21:58
|Photo ID:
|6217213
|VIRIN:
|200519-M-TL103-0006
|Resolution:
|4914x2764
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAG-24 Mass Flight [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
