    MAG-24 Mass Flight [Image 6 of 8]

    MAG-24 Mass Flight

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Tso 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24, conducted a mass air training mission along the shores of Oahu from Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 19, 2020. Utilizing three separate flying platforms, MAG-24 successfully launched seven CH-53E Super Stallions, five MV-22B Ospreys, and two UH-1Y Venoms, conducting the mass air mission to increase proficiency through integrated training to produce readiness and project power. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 21:58
    Photo ID: 6217213
    VIRIN: 200519-M-TL103-0006
    Resolution: 4914x2764
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-24 Mass Flight [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

