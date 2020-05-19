MAG-24 Mass Flight

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24, conducted a mass air training mission along the shores of Oahu from Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 19, 2020. Utilizing three separate flying platforms, MAG-24 successfully launched seven CH-53E Super Stallions, five MV-22B Ospreys, and two UH-1Y Venoms, conducting the mass air mission to increase proficiency through integrated training to produce readiness and project power. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)

