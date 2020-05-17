Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors stand watch [Image 11 of 11]

    Sailors stand watch

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200517-N-GR168-1069 ARABIAN GULF (May 17, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Ernest Buitron, right, and Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Kevin Miner, left, both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), discuss the ship’s Voyage Management System (VMS) on the bridge aboard New York, May 17, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:52
    Photo ID: 6216853
    VIRIN: 200517-N-GR168-1069
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors stand watch [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors take part in damage control training
    Sailors take part in damage control training
    Sailors take part in damage control training
    Sailors take part in damage control training
    Sailors take part in damage control training
    Sailors take part in damage control training
    Sailors stand watch
    Sailors stand watch
    Sailors stand watch
    Sailors stand watch
    Sailors stand watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    amphib
    transport
    USS New York
    LPD 21
    ship
    Navy
    Sailor
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT