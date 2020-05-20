New Normal for New York Army National Guard

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Jeffrey Heeder, a member of Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Battalion; and Pfc Catalina Munoz, assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalioin, 142nd Aviation, at work in the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade command section in Latham, N.Y. on May 20, 2020 while wearing protective masks and practicing social distancing in the workplace. When New York Army National Guard Soldiers begin drilling in person again in June, 2020 they will have to follow the same practices. For March, April and May Soldiers not on duty as part of the COVID19 response have been participating in "virtual drills' where they undertake training at home. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Eric Durr)

