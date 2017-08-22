Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    497th ISRG opens Occupational Health Unit for ISR Airmen

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    480th ISR Wing

    (From left to right) U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Gorton, 497th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group head chaplain, Lt. Col. Alvi Azad, 497th ISRG surgeon general, Col. Kristofer Gifford, 497th ISRG commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Carter, 497th ISRG superintendent, cut the ribbon during the opening of the Airmen Resiliency Team’s Occupational Health Unit room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2017. The OHUs allow medical staff to provide limited scope medical and behavioral health care on-site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 12:36
    Photo ID: 6216595
    VIRIN: 170822-F-LI951-008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    497th ISRG opens Occupational Health Unit for ISR Airmen

    ART
    480th ISRW
    497th ISRG
    OHU

