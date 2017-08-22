497th ISRG opens Occupational Health Unit for ISR Airmen

(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Gorton, 497th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group head chaplain, Lt. Col. Alvi Azad, 497th ISRG surgeon general, Col. Kristofer Gifford, 497th ISRG commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Carter, 497th ISRG superintendent, cut the ribbon during the opening of the Airmen Resiliency Team’s Occupational Health Unit room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2017. The OHUs allow medical staff to provide limited scope medical and behavioral health care on-site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

