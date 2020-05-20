The Blue Angels fly over the U.S. Naval Academy for the academy’s graduation ceremonies May 20, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 12:29
|Photo ID:
|6216590
|VIRIN:
|200520-D-DB155-001
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Flyover Navy Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT