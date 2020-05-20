Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Flyover Navy Graduation [Image 1 of 2]

    Blue Angels Flyover Navy Graduation

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by EJ Hersom  

    Defense.gov         

    The Blue Angels fly over the U.S. Naval Academy for the academy’s graduation ceremonies May 20, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

