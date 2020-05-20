Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100th ARW fuels BTF over Sweden

    100th ARW fuels BTF over Sweden

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, fly in formation with Swedish Armed Forces Gripens during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission over Sweden, May 20, 2020. The mission marked the first time B-1s have flown over Sweden to integrate with Swedish Gripens while conducting close-air support training with Swedish Joint Terminal Attack Controller ground teams at Vidsel Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 12:02
    Photo ID: 6216540
    VIRIN: 200520-F-TF218-1222
    Resolution: 7230x4443
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW fuels BTF over Sweden, by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NATO
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    U.S. European Command
    USAFE
    U.S.
    DoD
    USSTRATCOM
    UK
    Europe
    England
    Sweden
    Swedish
    tanker
    South Dakota
    KC-135
    bomber
    Ellsworth
    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B
    SD
    refuel
    RAF Mildenhall
    EUCOM
    Military
    Air Force
    USAF
    Bone
    deployment
    B-1
    28 BW
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    B-1 Lancer
    100th ARW
    global reach
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Lancer
    AFGSC
    Gripen
    Saab
    USGSC
    Eighth Air Force
    long-range
    in air refueling
    interoperability training
    GB
    28th BW
    Bloody Hundredth
    strategic bombers
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    351 ARS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Covid-19
    maintaining mission
    in-air-refuel
    the Dakotas
    S.D. B-1 Bomber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT