    Cmdr. Javier Agraz of U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain [Image 1 of 2]

    Cmdr. Javier Agraz of U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Cmdr. Javier Agraz, Internal Medicine Physician at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota, Spain, and Expeditionary Medicine Director, poses for a photo in the USNH Rota courtyard, May 8, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 08:27
    Photo ID: 6216159
    VIRIN: 200508-N-TR141-0003
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cmdr. Javier Agraz of U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cmdr. Javier Agraz of U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    "If It Is Given Me To Save A Life"...One Doctor’s Commitment to the Oath

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota
    Kingdom of Spain

